Five dead as roof collapses due to heavy rain in Balochistan

DUKI: Five mine workers were killed as roof of a room collapsed due to torrential rains in Duki district, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the worker were inside the room when the roof collapsed during the torrential rain and all five workers were buried under the debris.

The police officials stated that the dead bodies of the deceased were moved to the nearby hospital.

Earlier, a new westerly weather system lashed several cities and towns of the country with rainfall and dust storms.

A new westerly wave entered in Balochistan recently bring rainfall in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Naushehro Feroz, Shikarpur and Sanghar districts of Sindh.

The weather system caused dust storms in Chagai, Dalbandin and Kharan and rainfall in Chaman, Dera Bugti, Mastung and Jhal Magsi districts of Balochistan.

Sporadic rainfall also reported in Khushab, Chiniot, Shorkot in Punjab and Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Yesterday, rain and windstorms with thunderstorms were predicted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northern Balochistan. Dust storms and dust-raising winds were blown in southern parts of the country.