Five dead in fatal car accident near Duki

DUKI: At least five passengers died including two women and a child, when a car en route to Barkhan district for a wedding met with an accident near Duki district in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the police officials, as many as five individuals died – including two women and one child – while eight other children were injured in a car accident.

The passengers were traveling to the Barkhan district of Balochistan to attend a wedding, meanwhile, the injured children were shifted to Dera Ghazi Khan Hospital for medical assistance.

Last month, at least five passengers drowned in a tragic accident when a car, en route from Mailsi to Multan for a wedding, submerged into the canal.

According to the rescue officials, the overspeeding car went out of control and fell into the Dhamaki canal located near Mailsi city, meanwhile, all the five passengers – aged under 18 – traveling in the car were drowned.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mailsi, Rana Nadeem Iqbal, stated that the rescue operation is underway to retrieve the bodies of the drowned people, however, the rescue operation may take more than six hours.