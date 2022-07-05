Five deer hunters caught-red handed by locals in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: Locals on Tuesday caught five deer hunters from the forest near Mithi in Sindh’s Tharparkar district, ARY News reported.

Despite a ban on the hunting of rare animals, the Sindh Wildlife department has failed in controlling the situation. The enraged locals caught five hunters red-handed who shot eight deer in the area.

The locals tied their hands and tortured them in the hunting of deer. Getting information of the incident, the police reached the spot and shifted them to the Mithi police station. The case of the incident has been registered against the five hunters, who are said to be residents of Umerkot.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government after taking notice of the matter has suspended three officers of the Wildlife department over failing to control the hunting of deer.

According to the notification, deputy conservator Mirpurkhas, Riaz Ahmed Rind, game officer, Abdul Ghaffor Sarhandi and game watcher, Basheer Khaskhli have been suspended.

Last week, a man was remanded into police custody for hunting a rare-breed deer in Sindh’s district of Dadu.

As per details, a man namely Bashir Leghari allegedly hunted a rare-breed deer in Dadu’s Karokot area. The man was produced by police in a local court of Johi.

The court granted two-day remand of the accused and handed him over to the wildlife police.

