Five die in roof collapse incidents in Punjab, KP during rainfall

LAHORE: In two incidents of rooftop collapse during rainfall in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa five people including three children were killed, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In Lahore’s Badami Bagh Zafar Park area, the roof of a house caved in during rainfall leaving two people dead and two injured.

The rescuers retrieved two injured from the house debris.

The roof of a dilapidated house in Reshmi Kalla Mandan was collapsed during heavy rainfall in Bannu. Five persons sleeping in the house were trapped under the debris resulting in death of three children, while two survivors retrieved from the rubble.

The rescuers shifted the injured to hospital for medical attendance.