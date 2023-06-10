Five factory workers severely injured in oil tanker fire

GUJRANWALA: A fire broke out in an oil tanker near plastic factory located in Gujranwala, severely injured five individuals, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, a distressing incident occurred near the Mafi Wala Chowk – Gujranwala, where five employees of a plastic factory sustained injuries as a result of a fire that broke out in an oil tanker.

Sources claimed that the rescue teams have successfully controlled the fire with the assistance of six fire brigades to extinguish the flames.

The injured factory workers were identified as Akram, Zeeshan, Shaukat, Sajjad, and Shakir.

The rescue officials stated that due to the unavailability of a burn center in the Gujranwala, the injured factory workers have been shifted to Lahore in critical condition.

Last month, a fire broke out in a plastic factory located in the SITE Industrial area of Karachi.

According to the details, the fire was erupted on the upper floors of the building and dispersed quickly.

The authorities said that a total of eight Fire brigade vehicles and a water bowsers assisted to extinguish the fire.