Two killed as under-construction Bhara Kahu bridge shuttering collapses

ISLAMABAD: At least two labourers were killed while three others injured when shuttering of an under-construction Bhara Kahu bypass flyover collapsed early Saturday morning, causing panic among passers-by of the locality, ARY News reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the incident site and pulled three labourers out of rubble while efforts to save the remaining two were going on.

The injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital after the incident.

According to rescue officials, heavy construction material was being pitched on it when the portion caved in.

The 5.6 km-long Bhara Kahu bypass (including a 1km flyover) starts from Murree Road at Malpur and culminates on Murree Road near the Jugi bus stop from where the flyover begins till the end of the local bazaar towards Murree.

