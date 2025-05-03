Five injured of Noshki oil tanker blast die in Karachi hospital

KARACHI: Death toll in oil tanker explosion in Baluchistan’s Noshki on Saturday reached to eight as five injured of the blast died in a Karachi hospital, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials in Karachi said that five injured, among 24 seriously injured people, airlifted to the city by the Baluchistan government, succumbed to their injuries in a city’s hospital.

Dead bodies of five deceased, identified as Salman, Wazir Ahmed, Abdul Basit, Dur Muhammad and Mustafa, have been shifted to Sohrab Goth mortuary, officials said.

Sixteen injured of the Noshki oil tanker incident, have been under medical treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

According to reports, at least 40 people were injured when an oil tanker exploded after catching fire in Balochistan’s Noshki district on last Monday.

A huge fire broke out after the fuel tank of an oil tanker in Noshki town exploded after catching fire.