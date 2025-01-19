Five Khwarij killed during infiltration attempt in Balochistan: ISPR

Security forces successfully thwarted infiltration attempt by the terrorists along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border and five Khwarij were gunned down in Sambaza area of Zhob district last night.

According to ISPRK movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces and troops effectively engaged them and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, security forces killed eight khwarij in two intelligence-based operations in Tank and Khyber districts of the province.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Tank District on reported presence of khwarij,” the ISPR said. It added that during the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged khwarij location and resultantly six of them were killed.

In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber District, security forces successfully neutralized two khwarij.

In December last year, a Pakistan Army sepoy embraced martyrdom as security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border, killing four terrorists

“The movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghan border, was picked up by the security forces in the Rajgal area of District Khyber,” the ISPR stated.

It added the security forces effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate the PAk-afghan border, resultantly, four Khwarij were killed.