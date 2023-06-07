31.9 C
Five killed as car catches fire in Pindi Bhattain

PINDI BHATTIAN: Five people burned to death in a car fire near Kot Sarwar Interchange in Pindi Bhattian, ARY News reported. 

As per details, the fire erupted in the car when it was on the motorway in Pindi Bhattian. The dead people are not identified yet. Sources said that dead bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarter.

In an unfortunate incident, earlier at least four people were killed while three others sustained injuries after a car fell into a ditch in the Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to police, the father and son duo were among the victims.

Read more: Lower Dir: Four killed as car plunges into ditch

On getting information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the deceased and injured to the district headquarters hospital in Lower Dir.

Furthermore, the police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to determine the cause of the accident.

As per the initial police report, the accident occurred due to overspeeding.

Meanwhile, the KP caretaker chief minister took notice of the accident and ordered concerned authorities to ensure medical facilities to the injured.

KP governor also expressed his grief over the incident and directed authorities to provide a detailed report on the incident.

