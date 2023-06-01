Five killed in Kot Addu explosion

KOT ADDU: At least five people were killed and three were injured in an explosion in a house in Punjab’s Kot Addu area, police said Thursday.

“The nature of the explosion is being investigated,” they said.

Police said scrap and other waste material were being sorted out within the premises when the blast occurred.

“Even at the time of the explosion, waste materials and scrap were being sorted,” they confirmed, They further added that the five killed included two women and a girl. They also belonged to the same family.

Police and rescue workers reached the spot soon after receiving the information and shifted the bodies and the wounded persons to a hospital.

A further investigation into the incident was underway, said police.