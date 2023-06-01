33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Advertisement -

Five killed in Kot Addu explosion

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KOT ADDU: At least five people were killed and three were injured in an explosion in a house in Punjab’s Kot Addu area, police said Thursday.

“The nature of the explosion is being investigated,” they said.

Police said scrap and other waste material were being sorted out within the premises when the blast occurred.

“Even at the time of the explosion, waste materials and scrap were being sorted,” they confirmed, They further added that the five killed included two women and a girl. They also belonged to the same family.

Police and rescue workers reached the spot soon after receiving the information and shifted the bodies and the wounded persons to a hospital.

A further investigation into the incident was underway, said police.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.