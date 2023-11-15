Five killed over personal enmity in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: At least five were killed during a firing incident on Kashmir Road in Gujranwala over personal enmity, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials said that the deceased Rana Iftikhar aka Rana Khaari was attacked by his opponents two years back.

Police spokesperson stated that the five deceased were on their way back from a court appearance when the driver jumped from the moving vehicle.

The CPO Gujranwala said that soon after four suspects came on two bikes and opened fire on the vehicle which resulted in the death of all five.

WATCH: Shopkeeper killed over resisting robbery bid in Karachi

Moreover, police have collected evidence from the spot of incident and further investigation is underway.

On November 11, a shopkeeper was reportedly killed by two culprits for resisting a robbery bid in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area.

The CCTV footage of the incident came to light in which a person can be seen approaching the bakery with his accomplice, who covered his face with a face mask, pretending to be a customer.

Moments later, one of the robbers pointed a pistol toward the shopkeeper and told him to stay back, while his other accomplice took all the cash and valuables from the shop.

As the culprits attempted to flee the shop after looting, the deceased made a valiant attempt to thwart their flee, in response one of the robbers opened fire and killed the shopkeeper on the spot.