Five killed as passenger van crashes into trailer in Lahore

LAHORE: At least five people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a van-trailer collision near Lahore’s Kahna village on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, a speedy van collided with a trailer near the Kahna area of Lahore, resulting in the death of five people while three others suffered injuries.

The vehicle plunged into the nullah after the collision with the truck, said rescue officials, adding that the incident occurred due to overspeeding.

The injured and bodies were moved to a nearby hospital, they added.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of five people in tragic accident in Lahore. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families of victims.

While taking notice of the incident, Usman Buzdar sought a report from concerned authorities.

