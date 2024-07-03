Five minors drown in rainwater pool

AWARAN: Five minors lost their lives after drowning in accumulated rainwater in Awaran district of Balochistan on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to Deputy Commissioner Awaran, the minors were playing in the rainwater pool when they slipped and fell into the deep water.

The victims, aged between two and minor years, were all from the same family.

Their bodies have been recovered and shifted to a nearby hospital in Quetta. The Deputy Commissioner has expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of all possible support.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has announced that a new monsoon rain system will enter Balochistan today (Wednesday), while heat intensity continues in most areas of the province.

In various regions of Balochistan, including Quetta, high temperatures persist with Sibi recording 48°C, Torbat and Nokundi at 47°C, and Gwadar at 43°C. Quetta registered a maximum temperature of 38°C.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that heavy rains are expected in the Lasbela district.

The PDMA has indicated that this year’s monsoon rains will be more impactful than those in 2022.

The second spell of monsoon rains is predicted to continue until July 7.