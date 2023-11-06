Five more UNRWA staffers killed in strike across Gaza Strip

Five more staffers of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

“In the last 24 hours, [five] UNRAWA colleagues were killed due to strikes in the North, Middle and South areas of the Gaza Strip,” the UN agency said on X (formerly Twitter).

🔺In the last 24 hours, 5 @UNRWA colleagues were killed due to strikes in the North, Middle and South areas of the📍#GazaStrip 🔺One @UNRWA colleague sustained serious injuries due to a strike that hit her home; her husband and three children were killedhttps://t.co/QgElNhGNxl pic.twitter.com/3kEjpIVqdu — UNRWA (@UNRWA) November 6, 2023

According to a report issued by the UN agency, one staffer sustained serious injuries due to a strike that hit her home, wherein her husband and three children were killed.

This brings the total number of confirmed UNRWA staffers killed to 88 and at least another 25 injured since the war began, the report added.

The report further stated that the confirmed number of UNRWA installations damaged since 7 October is 48.

Israel has relentlessly bombarded the besieged Gaza Strip, levelling entire city blocks and killing thousands, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

In Gaza over 10,000 people, including women and children, have died since October 7, the Hamas-run health ministry reported.

Almost 1.5 million people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip since 7 October. Nearly half (717,000) are sheltering in 149 UNRWA installations across all five governorates of Gaza, including in the north, the UN agency said.

A day earlier, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director, Cindy McCain warned that five days of food supplies were left in Gaza.

The WFP estimates that at the shop level, current stocks of essential food commodities will be sufficient for about five more days.

“Access to bread is increasingly challenging. The only operative mill in Gaza remains unable to grind wheat due to lack of electricity and fuel. Eleven bakeries have been struck and destroyed since 7 October,” the UN agency says.