Five natural ways to help make your hair long and healthy

Getting your hair to be healthy at just the right length is every woman’s dream – one that isn’t very easy to achieve!

From environmental factors that leave our hair looking dry and brittle, to insufficient nutrients in our diet that prevent them from growing out the way you want, there are a ton of reasons behind many of our hair woes.

While it may seem next to impossible to not just tame but also grow a gorgeous mane, it’s actually not too hard if you develop a good, natural hair care routine. To help you out, here are some natural tips and tricks for you to get the hang of a basic routine to get on top of your hair game!

Regular scalp massages

This may sound pretty useless, but trust us, a regular scalp massage is one of the simplest ways to get your hair healthy again! It not only relaxes you but also promotes blood circulation and the strengthening of hair roots.

You can either opt for a dry massage or use your favourite hair mask or hair oil to really elevate the experience and the result.

Not to mention, we all know how stress can cause increased hair fall, right? Regular massaging before sleep can even help you destress which means less hair fall!

Try a rice water rinse!

We all know the benefits of desi hair totkas that involve amla, reetha, and shikakai. While these are undoubtedly some of the best hair foods, one of Asia’s best hair care secrets is a byproduct in the kitchen.. rice water!

Instead of throwing out the water after you’re done soaking rice, use it to rinse your hair in the shower. The trick is known to make hair look more voluminous and also protects it from damage, thanks to the amino acids and carbohydrates left behind in the water!

Regularly oil your hair

Yes, we know, this one is a tired desi recommendation, but trust us when we say that if there’s one thing that will ensure your hair getting healthy over time, it’s a good ol’ champi!

Oiling your hair ensures that your hair retains essential moisture, helping it not dry out over time. It even helps in hair growth over time thanks to the minerals found in almost every oil – coconut, olive, jojoba, mustard, anything that works for you!

It may take a while, but regular oiling really shows results – use any oil that best suits you and you don’t even have to sit around for hours with your hair in an oily bun. Massage in some oil 20-30 minutes before you shower, at least twice a week, and you’ll start seeing results in some months!

Get regular trims

If you want your hair to look healthy at all times, don’t be afraid of getting in a salon chair to get your tresses trimmed every few months! You might be afraid of losing length, but regular trims can actually ensure that your hair grows healthily.

According to Femina, “Our hair goes through three stages. The first stage is when its active and the cells in the hair roots and dividing rapidly. In the second stage hair growth stops…. and split ends, hair thinning and breakage marks the last stage, telogen.”

To avoid reaching that last stage, it’s important to chop off about half or one inch of your hair every few months!

Choose your shampoo wisely

Shampoos can literally make or break your hair. From over-shampooing (yes, it’s a thing) to using a shampoo laden with sulphates, there are many ways that your shampoo routine can become the reason for your sad-looking hair.

Shower daily, but make sure you don’t wash your hair every single day. Excessive washing is detrimental to hair growth, not to mention, leads to more breakage. Wet hair is weaker and breaks easily, and using shampoo every day can also throw off your scalp’s natural pH and oil levels.

Also, try to research and opt for sulphate-free and organic shampoos, or make some at home using amla, reetha, and shikakai! Here’s an easy way to brew some.

Ingredients:

5-6 shikakai pods

2-3 reetha (soapnut)

5-6 amla pieces

Method:

Put all the amla, reetha, and shikakai pieces in a pan with about 750 ml of water. Let them soak for about 8 hours. (You can also skip this step.)

Next, heat the mixture till it starts to boil and then reduce the heat, and let simmer for about 10-15 minutes. You can add more water if you wish.

Remove the pan from heat and let it cool before crushing the amla, reetha, and shikakai with your bare hands. Strain the mixture before using!

You can also freeze this mixture in cubes and use as needed!