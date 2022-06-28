Five Pakistani Hajj pilgrims die in KSA: sources  

MAKKAH: Five Pakistani pilgrims, who had reached to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage, die in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), ARY News reported while quoting Hajj Mission sources.

According to mission sources, the deceased include four men and a woman. Three of the pilgrims died in Makkah and the other two died in Madinah, the sources added.

The deceased pilgrims were identified as Fazal Ali, Hafiz Mohammad Siddique, Syed Khair Mohammad, Najam Al-Nisa and Allah Uddin.

Sources told ARY News that all the five pilgrims died at different times and were buried in the local cemetery in Makkah and Madina after the funeral prayers.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 42,000 Pakistani pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage since the start of a special flight operation on June 6.

Pakistan has been allotted a quota of 81,132 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj, with 32,000 people using a government scheme and 48,000 travelling through private operators.

