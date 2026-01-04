Five persons fall in Korangi well rescued, in precarious condition

KARACHI: Five persons fall down in a well at Korangi’s Mehran Town on Sunday, have been rescued and transferred to a hospital in precarious condition, rescue officials said.

Officials said that two women and a child among four persons, who had arrived in the locality to attend a wedding party, were fall down in a well. “A man who jumped into the well to rescue the four people was also fainted in the hole”.

Rescue agencies workers reached to the spot and retrieved all five persons including two women and a child from the well in a precarious condition and shifted them to a hospital for medical. attendance.

Last year in a tragic incident in Karachi’s Garden West area, two children and a young man lost their lives after falling into a well near Fawara Chowk.

According to the police, the children, aged between 10 and 12 identified as Badar and Talha, were playing cricket when they accidentally fell into the well.

A young man, who attempted to rescue the children, was also trapped inside the well.

However, upon receiving information about the incident, the area police and other rescue officials rushed to the scene to rescue the trapped individual and children.

The rescue operation faced significant challenges due to the lack of oxygen in the well. Rescue workers had to descend into the well equipped with oxygen masks and cylinders to carry out their efforts.

However, despite their best efforts, all three of them lost their lives.

The rescue officials recovered the bodies of the two children and the young man from the well.