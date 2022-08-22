Five PML-N MPAs booked over snatching ballot papers

LAHORE: Five members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab Assembly have been booked in a case pertaining to sabotaging the process for election of provincial assembly speaker, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the case was filed on the complaint of MPA Nawabzada Waseem Khan on five counts which included affecting the proceedings of the house.

PML-N MPAs Rana Mashood Khan, Mirza Javed, Rukhsana Kausar, Saif ul Mulook Khokhar and Mian Abdul Rauf were nominated in the case.

The FIR stated that the nominated MPAs snatched the ballot paper during election for speaker which was later recovered from female MPA Rukhsana Kausar. “Important pages of the ballot paper were torn apart,” it said while blaming the PML-N MPAs for interfering in the official duty.

It further said that the MPAs attacked the polling staff and caused damage to the election material.

The case has been registered minutes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted 14-day protective bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar, and 12 others in the Punjab Assembly riots case.

the orders were passed by acting IHC Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq on a petition filed by Special Assistant to prime minister (SAPM) Atta Tarar.

Justice Aamer Farooq granted 14-day protective bail to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders against surety bonds of Rs25,000.

Comments