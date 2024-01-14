Five police officials suspended for raid at residence of PTI chairman

Islamabad police on Sunday suspended five officers, including the Margalla station house officer (SHO), following a preliminary inquiry into yesterday’s raid at the residence of PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

According to the statement, when the police party found out that the said house was the residence of Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the raiding police party came back immediately.

“The Honourable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan summoned the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) and ordered an investigation into the matter,” the police noted.

Islamabad IGP Dr Akbar Nasir later visited the house of Barrister Gohar.

Fact-Finding Inquiry Regarding the Local Police Raid at Barrister Gohar’s Residence On January 13, at 2:00 pm, the local police reached F-7/2 to apprehend a proclaimed offender on the tip of an informer. When the police party came to know that the said house was the residence… — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) January 14, 2024

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI chairman was informed about the raid while he was attending the Supreme Court hearing regarding his party’s electoral symbol of “bat”.

During the hearing, Barrister Gohar informed Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa about the incident and claimed his son and nephew were “tortured”. He added that the police also confiscated a computer and documents.

The PTI chief asked the court to excuse him from the hearing and left. Meanwhile, the chief justice called Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Amir Rehman to the rostrum and said: “Whatever happened should not have happened.”

The additional attorney general said he would look into it and left the courtroom.

After a while, Barrister Gohar returned to the court, to which CJP Qazi Faez Isa asked if all was right. “The situation is very serious,” he responded. The chief justice directed the additional attorney general to resolve the matter.