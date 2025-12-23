Five policemen martyred in terrorist attack on patrol vehicle in KP

Five police officers were martyred after a police patrol vehicle came under gunfire in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the police patrolling party was attacked in Aman Kot area, within the jurisdiction of Garagri Police Station in Karak district.

The officers who lost their lives in the terrorist attack include Shahid Iqbal, Arif, Safdar and others. The police vehicle was deployed to provide security for an oil and gas exploration company at the time of the incident.

Following the attack, law enforcement agencies launched a search operation in the area to apprehend the assailants.

It is pertinent to note that earlier this month, terrorists had also targeted the Sheikh Landak police check-post of Huweid Police Station in Bannu, injuring five police personnel.

The injured officers were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

Police officials stated that due to a strong retaliatory response by the police, the attackers suffered heavy casualties.