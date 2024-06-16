Five remanded into police custody for chopping off camel’s leg in Sanghar

SANGHAR: A local court has remanded five people into police custody for chopping off camel’s leg in Sanghar, Sindh, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the SSP Sanghar, two out of five suspects namely Abdul Shakoor Shar and Abid Shar have confessed to their crime in the probe.

Meanwhile, the camel has been shifted to Karachi for treatment.

A landlord in Sindh’s Sanghar district allegedly chopped off a camel’s leg as punishment for scavenging into his field for fodder.

According to police, the incident occurred in Mund Jamrao village in Sanghar district on Friday.

Soomer Khan, owner of the camel, narrated the incident along with his camel at Sanghar press club. “I have no enmity with anyone. I don’t know why this was done to my camel,” he said.

Sanghar SSP took notice of the incident after the video of camel with chopped leg went viral on social media.

Police officials said the peasant had refused to identify the culprit and press charges against him, hence police lodged an FIR on behalf of the state against unknown persons under sections 429 and 34 PPC.