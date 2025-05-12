Five stranded tourists rescued in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Five tourists, who lost their way in Manshera, have been rescued by police, ARY News reported on Monday.

One fatality has been reported due to freezing and snowfall.

According to police, five people stranded at the tourist site Noori Top in Mansehra, were rescued successfully.

According to the police, 22 people had been traveling on foot from Sharda in Neelum Valley to Jalkhad due to heightened military tensions, when five of them lost their way in the unfamiliar terrain.

A joint rescue operation by KDA Rescue and local police was launched, and 19 out of the 22 individuals safely reached Naran, officials stated.

Citizens expressed their gratitude, saying, “We are extremely thankful for the timely action by the police which saved us from a dire situation.”

Earelier, three women and a girl died and eight others received critical injuries when a speedy jeep plunged into a ravine in Mansehra.

The jeep was full of passengers when its driver lost control and it fell into the ravine.

It is pertinent to mention here that in February 2025, a tourist died and 20 others got injured when their bus fell into a ravine in Balakot in Mansehra.

According to police, tourists’ bus was coming back to Wah Cantt from Shugran, Balakot when the vehicle got out of control and fell in to the gorge. One man died on the spot while 20 others including driver got critically who were rushed to King Abdullah Hospital in Mansehra.