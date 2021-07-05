Five super foods that can help you achieve glowing skin!

We all know how the saying goes – you are what you eat, but are you really? Well, if we’re talking skin, yes!

What you eat, or don’t eat for that matter, shows on your face in the form of dullness, pigmentation, dryness, etc. While we all know the basics of how to maintain healthy skin (more water, expensive skincare, yadayada), what a lot of us tend to overlook is the fact that simple veggies and fruits can also the trick!

Yes, a healthy and nutritious diet can actually elevate your skin game, given that you stick to a balanced diet. To help you zero in on some foods for starters, here’s a list of five super foods, as compiled from Pinkvilla, that can help you restore a healthy glow on your face!

Papaya

Raw papaya can be a game-changer for your skin. We’ve seen it advertised in skincare products, and for good reason. The papain found in raw papaya has great benefits for the skin, including antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties.

As if that wasn’t enough, papayas also have vitamins A, B, and C that help in restoring the skin’s glow and help to clear out dark spots.

You don’t just have to eat it raw, you can even apply it on the face as a face mask!

Tomato

Tomatoes are a great help for removing tan or to revive dull-looking skin, and even shrinking large pores to make them appear smaller hence making your skin look tighter and more healthy!

Tomatoes have tons of beneficial components including lycopene (photo-protective effects), several exfoliating enzymes, and even anti-inflammatory compounds.

Eat ’em raw or rub tomato peels on your face after a long day out in the sun, they work great either way!

Berries

Almost all berries are chock-full of antioxidants that help maintain youthful skin! They prevent and reduce skin wrinkling and ageing by controlling free radicals that cause ageing. They also reduce pigmentation in the skin, and give your skin a youthful glow!

Banana

Bananas can be your skin’s best friend when consumed regularly! They are full of extremely beneficial vitamins like A, B, and E that are known to have great anti-ageing properties helping you maintain youthful and glowing skin.

Sunflower seeds

While a lot of different seeds are beneficial for your skin, sunflower seeds in particular are considered a skin super food! They help speed up healthy collagen production in your skin, which in turn means healthier-looking skin. That’s not all, the antioxidants present in them also help protect sun damage and reduce pigmentation.