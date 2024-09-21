CTD arrests five terrorists in Punjab IBOs

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab has arrested five terrorists in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CTD spokesperson said that the operations were conducted in Lahore, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh, resulting in the arrest of five terrorists.

The spokesperson stated that two terrorists were arrested from Lahore and Mianwali, and explosives, weapons, and mobile phones were recovered from them.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Amjad, Sher, Zubab, Tayyeb, and Baz Khan.

The CTD officials said that the terrorists were planning to carry out attacks at various locations to spread fear and chaos among the public.

Furthermore, the Counter-Terrorism Department conducted 980 combing operations last week, arresting 109 suspected individuals and interrogating 32,662 people.

Earlier, the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested Amin-ul-Haq, a close associate of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.

DIG Counter-Terrorism Department Usman Akram Gondal said that Amin al-Haq, a key Al-Qaeda operative, was taken into custody yesterday.

He stated that the arrested Al-Qaeda operative’s name was included in the list of terrorists wanted by the US and EU.

The CTD launched an investigation into the matter, terming the arrest as a significant breakthrough, DIG CTD Usman Akram Gondal added.

It is worth mentioning here that the CTD Punjab arrested 38 terrorists in 449 intelligence-based operations conducted across various cities of the province in July.