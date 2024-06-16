Five terrorists killed, arms seized in KP, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces – during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) – killed five terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR), the dead terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces and the killing of innocent civilians across the country.

During the operation, the security forces also recovered weapons, bullets and explosives from the possession of the deceased terrorists.

As per the ISPR statement, the security forces are determined to eliminate terrorism as the clearance operation is underway to eliminate possible terrorists in the area.