Five-year-old boy becomes youngest to get Iron Man bionic arm

Jordan Marotta, a five-year-old boy, became the youngest in the world to get the Iron Man-style bionic Hero Arm.

Marotta’s mother Ashley Marotta said the Iron Man-themed arm has significantly boosted her son’s confidence and he now “feels like a superhero,” a UK media outlet reported.

According to the mother, the boy rushed to his school to show his new arm to his friends soon after getting the Hero Arm.

She said that she had been following Open Bionics, the company that produces the Hero Arm, on Facebook and got into contact with it as soon as they opened a clinic in New York.

Open Bionics co-founder Samantha Payne said: “We’re so happy for Jordan and can’t wait to see how he puts his new Iron Man arm to work.”

Produced by Bristol-based Open Bionics, the 3D printed prosthetic helps users in bionic hand movements using special sensors after detecting muscular contractions.

The company, founded in 2014, launched four clinics in America in the last year.

Marotta, who hails from United States’ New York, became the youngest ever to get the firm’s Hero Arms.

While the firm has provided the Iron Man-style bionic arm to children aged seven years or above, it said that five-year-old Jordan got the arm sooner due to his muscles size for his age and his high IQ.

Open Bionics said that Marotta would easily learn how to use the Hero Arm.

It is pertinent to mention that a six-year-old from Los Angeles was the youngest Hero Arm user before Marotta.

Open Bionics is the only company to produce bionic arms from the Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney universes.