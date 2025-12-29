Five-year-old guards dead father, dying mother all night in bone-chilling cold in Odisha's Deogarh

DEOGARH: A five-year-old boy spent an entire night alone in a forest amid bone-chilling cold, guarding his dead father and dying mother who had consumed pesticide in front of him to end their lives.

The incident took place in Odisha’s Deogarh district and came to fore when the boy was found on a road near the forest seeking help from passers-by on Sunday morning.

Police said, the boy’s father Dushmant Majhi and mother Rinki, residents of Jianantapali village under Kundheigola police station, had consumed pesticide over a domestic dispute while returning home on a motorcycle.

Police said, on December 27, Dushmant, Rinki and their son were returning home on a bike. However, after an argument, Dushmant and Rinki went around a kilometre into the forest and consumed pesticide to end their lives in front of their son.

The five-year-old who was also allegedly made to consume pesticide by his parents, was helpless but stayed with them all night.

The boy came out of the forest early on Sunday morning and told a passerby about the incident. The local informed Khairpali police which reached the spot at around 10 am and rushed Dushmant, Rinki and the five-year-old to Chhendipada hospital in neighbouring Angul district.

While Dushmant was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, Rinki was shifted to Angul district hospital in a critical condition where she too succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Kundheigola police station IIC John Kujur said, the boy was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition was critical.

Kundheigola police have registered a case of death (No 24/25) and are investigating the matter. “While the reason for the couple consuming poison is not yet known, it is suspected that they did it over to a family dispute,” Kujur said.