Five children found dead in Gujrat home

GUJRAT: Five children have been found dead in a house near Bakra Mandi in Gujrat, ARY News reported citing rescue officials.

According to rescue officials, the bodies of the deceased siblings, aged between 6 and 13, have been transferred to the hospital.

The children’s mother reported that the children had been burning coal inside the room, which may have led to the tragic incident.

The deceased five children have been identified as 13-year-old Laiba, 11-year-old Hashim, and 10-year-old Hadi, along with 6-year-old Hanan and 6-year-old Salim Fayyaz. The cause of death appears to be related to the inhalation of toxic fumes from the coal.

Authorities are investigating the incident further.

