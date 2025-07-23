FKA Twigs agrees to settle abuse lawsuit against ex Shia LaBeouf

British musician FKA Twigs and her ex-boyfriend, American actor-filmmaker Shia LaBeouf, have agreed to settle her lawsuit alleging the latter of physical and emotional abuse during their relationship.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

As reported by foreign media, singer FKA Twigs, 37, dropped her $10 million abuse lawsuit against actor Shia LaBeouf, 39, on Monday.

An attorney for Twigs, whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett, filed a request in Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss her case against the ‘Megalopolis’ actor with prejudice, meaning it can’t be filed again.

“Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court,” the two said in a joint statement on Tuesday, issued by their attorneys. “While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future.”

Notably, the case was first filed in 2020 and had several trial dates scheduled in the years since, but those were always delayed well in advance.

Twigs and LaBeouf, who first met in 2018, became a couple after she was cast in a supporting role in ‘Honey Boy’, an autobiographical film about LaBeouf’s upbringing as a child actor.

After an early ‘charm offensive’ from LaBeouf, the relationship became a ‘living nightmare’ for the singer, her lawsuit said.

She said LaBeouf put her in a constant state of fear and humiliation and once slammed her into a car, tried to strangle her and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

She said he also isolated her from family and friends, demanded absolute fealty and was angrily jealous of everyone from waiters – she’d been polite with – to her ex-fiancé Robert Pattinson.

She said that her experience was part of a pattern for LaBeouf.

“Shia LaBeouf hurts women,” the suit said. “He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous.”

LaBeouf said in a statement just after the lawsuit was filed that he had been ‘abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt’.

But he denied the accusations in the lawsuit in a 2021 filing, saying any injuries done or damages incurred by Barnett were not his doing.

Also Read: Shia LaBeouf names the three A-list stars who helped him get sober