Flash floods in Oman leave four dead, one injured

Flash floods in Oman claimed the lives of four hikers and left one critically injured. The group, consisting of five individuals, was caught off guard by the sudden deluge while hiking in the picturesque yet perilous terrain.

Five hikers, including one Omani citizen and three individuals of Arab nationalities, were swept away by a flash flood in Wadi Tanuf, Nizwa. The fifth hiker, who is currently in critical condition, was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims, pending notification of their families. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, following an unexpected and intense downpour that led to the flash floods.

Wadi Tanuf, known for its scenic beauty and challenging trails, has been a popular destination for hikers and adventure enthusiasts. However, the region is also prone to sudden weather changes, making it hazardous during the rainy season.

Read More: Nearly 300,000 Bangladeshis in emergency shelters after floods

Rescue operations were promptly initiated by local authorities, with teams from the Royal Oman Police and Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority working to locate and retrieve the hikers. Despite their swift response, the force of the floodwaters proved overwhelming.

As climate change intensifies more and more disastrous incidents emerge in the world. Since the start of this week, nearly 300,000 people in Bangladesh have been compelled to seek refuge in emergency shelters due to floods that have submerged large areas of the country.

The deluges and flash floods, caused by heavy monsoon rains, have claimed the lives of at least 42 people in Bangladesh and India since the beginning of the week, with many fatalities resulting from landslides.

Bangladesh, a nation of 170 million people, interwoven with hundreds of rivers, has faced frequent flooding in recent decades. While monsoon rains bring widespread damage annually, climate change is altering weather patterns and leading to an increase in extreme weather events.

Highways and rail lines between the capital, Dhaka, and the main port city of Chittagong have been damaged, making it difficult to access severely flooded districts and disrupting business activities.

This flooding follows just weeks after a student-led uprising overthrew the government. Among the most severely affected areas in Cox’s Bazar, a district housing around a million Rohingya refugees from neighbouring Myanmar.