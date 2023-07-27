Flashflood from Balochistan enters Qambar-Shahdadkot in Sindh

SHAHDADKOT: Rainwater from Balochistan has entered in Sindh’s Qambar-Shahdadkot district, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Flashflood from Balochistan has submerged plains of the district. Floodwater has also triggered flashfloods in water drains and torrents in the district.

Several villages of the Balochistan area bordering with Sindh have also submerged in flashfloods. Affected villagers have moved to safer places.

Motorway M-8 has been closed for four days after a bridge swept away by the floodwater at Nadirabad. The land link between Khuzdar and Shahdadkot has also been disrupted.

Balochistan districts adjacent to Sindh are being lashed by heavy rainfall in the ongoing monsoon season.

Heavy rains over Khuzdar, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Dera Murad Jamali districts and along Kirthar Range may continue till tomorrow (Friday), triggering flash flood and water flow in Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar-Shahdadkot and Jacobabad districts of Sindh, Met Office has said in a weather forecast today.