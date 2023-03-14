Foods causing flatulence

Flatulence causes tremendous discomfort and makes life miserable. This particular health hazard has proved enormously beneficial to the pharmaceutical industry that is always trying to bring in new and sophisticated medications for treating it.

Ironically, the causes of this health hazard are absolutely clear but people take no heed of advice to refrain from them.

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable and is one of the foods that produce the most gas in human organism when eaten. To avoid this, it is good to eat it boiled or sautéed, because raw broccoli can produce a lot of flatulence.

Cauliflower produces gas is because it contains raffinose, a sugar that is not digested until it reaches the intestinal bacteria. In addition, it contains a lot of fiber, another reason why one may suffer gas problems.

It is advisable to eat it raw or, if cooked it, wait for it to boil and then add plenty of cold

water.

Dried fruit, including all its nuts are slow digesting foods, something that produces gas when consumed. They are healthy in many ways but if one suffers from flatulence, it is recommended that one consumes them in moderation.

Peas produce gas due to their high fiber content, something that slows digestion and favours the appearance of flatulence.

Potato is widely consumed tuber that is very rich in starch which makes it a complicated food to digest and, therefore, produces gas.

Refreshments including carbonated beverages contain added carbon dioxide. In other words, every time people drink one of these beverages, they are consuming gases directly. If one adds to that their high sugar content, the result is usually gas.

Whole grains though are healthier than non-whole grains but as they are a strong source of carbohydrates they are also rich in fiber, something that can complicate digestion and generate a lot of gas.

Beans are rich in soluble fiber, which is not easily digested by the intestine and produces uncomfortable gas in the body.

Legumes are foods that are usually rich in protein and raffinose, a sugar that produces gas in the body. To avoid this, it is recommended that one leaves them to soak for a long time before cooking or eat them in the form of puree.

