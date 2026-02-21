Flick tells Barca stars to feel 'responsibility' for dip

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick told his team they must feel responsibility after two damaging defeats ahead of Sunday’s clash against Levante in La Liga.

The Catalan giants are bolstered by the return of Pedri Gonzalez and Marcus Rashford after injury as they aim to overhaul Real Madrid in the Spanish title race.

After a 4-0 thrashing by Atletico Madrid last week in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg, Barca fell to a 2-1 league defeat against Girona on Monday, giving Los Blancos a two-point advantage at the summit.

“I think everyone is convinced about what we are doing, of course in these moments it’s not easy,” Flick told reporters Saturday.

“For me, communication is always important. We were very honest and also very open, it’s not only me telling them what to do, I want to ask them. This is how I manage the team.

“It is important because we need leaders on the pitch, they should (be able) to say something. That’s how communication is, on the same eye-level.

“At the end, I have to decide things, that is my job, but I want the players to feel the responsibility about this situation, and I think they do.”

Rashford returns after a fortnight out with a knee problem, while key playmaker Pedri has missed a month with a hamstring injury.

“The positive thing is Rashford is back, Pedri is back,” said Flick.

“Maybe (Pedri) can play some minutes, the important thing is he’s training, with his quality.

“He’s an important player for us, he’s a different kind of leader because of his quality.

“He can also be one of these leaders for the future for this club.”

Flick also confirmed 21-year-old midfielder Gavi is back in training after undergoing knee surgery in September 2025.

Real Madrid visit Osasuna on Saturday aiming to stretch their lead on Barca before Levante visit Camp Nou.