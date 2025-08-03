web analytics
Flight carrying Gaza relief consignment to leave for Jordan today

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: First consignment of special relief package for Gaza will be dispatched today, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Sunday.

The second consignment of the relief for Gaza will be dispatched in next few days, NDMA stated. “Preparations have been completed for sending a consignment of 100 tons of relief items to Palestine on the instructions of the prime minister.”

The relief consignment included food items and medicines, disaster management authority further said.

A special flight from Islamabad airport carrying 100 tons of relief items will leave for Amman in Jordan this evening.

A spokesman of the NDMA has said that total 200 tons of relief items will be dispatched to Palestine with special flights.

“The NDMA has so far sent total 1,715 tons of relief items to Palestine,” spokesman said.

“It has been overall the 17th consignment of relief items from Pakistan to Gaza,” spokesman added.

