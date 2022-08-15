Flight from India lands at Karachi airport

KARACHI: An airplane from India landed at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in Karachi, with a dozen passengers on board, ARY News reported on Monday quoting sources.

The sources told ARY News that the special flight took off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and landed in the port city at 12:10pm.

The flight left Karachi for Dubai after carrying 12 passengers onboard from Jinnah International Airport, say airport sources.

On July 19, an Indian plane made an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi after the pilot sought permission following issues in the engine.

The manager of the Karachi airport said that the captain informed the aviation officials at the airport regarding a technical fault in the engine of the plane. “He made an emergency landing and the passengers were transferred to the transit lounge where they were offered breakfast and refreshments,” he said.

The manager added that another plane of the Indian airline would land at Karachi airport at 3:00 pm to airlift the passengers to Hyderabad Deccan. “The Indian airline has conveyed information regarding the arrival of another plane to airlift the passengers,” he said.

