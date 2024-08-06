Flight makes emergency landing after lice spotted in woman’s hair

In a bizarre incident, an American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after passengers spotted lice in a woman’s hair. The issue was highlighted by a TikTok creator. The flight, which took off from Los Angeles and was bound to land in New York, was rerouted to Phoenix. Among the passengers was Ethan Judelson, who posted a video on TikTok detailing how American Airlines did not inform the travellers of what actually happened.

In the video that reached over 1.2 million views, Judelson describes how he saw a woman causing a commotion as she rushed through the aisle towards the front as soon as the plane landed. While he was confused, no other passenger paid attention to it. Read more: Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

“It just seemed like one of those people who, as soon as the seatbelt sign goes off, gets up and tries to be the first to their bag,” he told People, recalling the incident. “So the girl next to me … we were both like, ‘Why is she so rushed to get off? We’re all getting off together, calm down.”

The airlines told them that they would learn more about the situation once the plane was deboarded. However, the only thing they learned was that the flight to New York would take off in 12 hours.