Flight makes emergency landing in Karachi as baby born mid-air

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
KARACHI: A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Manila made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after a pregnant passenger gave birth mid-air to a baby boy, CAA official said Tuesday.

The birth took place just hours after the Qatar Airways flight took off from Manila on Monday evening and before the pilot was able to make the emergency landing in Karachi.

The pilot of flight contacted Air Traffic Controller Karachi and sought permission for an emergency landing at Karachi airport, according to CAA official.

The CAA spokesperson said that the mother and newly born baby was taken to hospital for medical assistance.

Earlier this month, an international flight made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International airport Karachi after the health of a passenger worsened mid-air.

The flight was going to Bangladesh from Muscat, when the health of the Bangladeshi passenger worsened. The pilot of the flight sought permission for an emergency landing at the Karachi airport from the ATC.

After getting clearance, the flight made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport, but the ill passenger lost his life during the process.

