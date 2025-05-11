Flight operation restores across Pakistan after ceasefire with India

KARACHI: Flight operations have resumed at all major airports across Pakistan, including Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore, after a period of suspension due to tensions with India, ARY News reported.

As per details, both domestic and international flights are now operating, with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resuming its scheduled services to Gulf countries.

Flights from Islamabad to Dubai and Quetta are set to depart shortly, while a PIA flight from Karachi to Medina took off today as planned. Additionally, two flights from Karachi to Islamabad departed on schedule.

However, some disruptions persist, with several private airline flights from Karachi cancelled, and certain services experiencing delays.

Flights from Dammam, Medina, and Jeddah have successfully arrived in Karachi, while five flights from Lahore to Medina, Dubai, and Karachi have departed. Lahore is also preparing to operate flights to Baku and Mashhad.

The Pakistan Airports Authority confirmed that the national airspace is now open for all types of flights, though passengers are advised to check with airlines for updates on potential delays or cancellations as operations stabilize.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Airports Authority directed all airports across the country to be completely operational, allowing airlines to resume normal flight schedules.

The decision follows a postponement of flight operations due to sensitive security concerns amid military tensions in the region.

This development highlights a return to standard aviation operations and is expected to lessen travel disturbances resulting from earlier airspace restrictions.

It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistan Airports Authority had announced that the country’s airspace would remain closed to all flights until 12 noon on May 11, 2025, due to rising tensions with India.

As per details, the initial closure was set until May 10, but authorities extended it to ensure national security. Pakistan launched the military operation ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ — Iron Wall, against India and targeted several strategic installations, state media reported.

Seven sites in India were targeted, including the key Pathankot air base, Udhampur air base, Gujarat air base, Rajasthan air base, and the BrahMos storage site, security sources said. The operation was launched in retaliation for Indian missile strikes that hit several locations inside the country.

Late Friday, India fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan; however, all assets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe, a military spokesman said.

Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference confirmed that India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base.