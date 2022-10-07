Friday, October 7, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Flipkart user orders iPhone 13 and receives iPhone 14 instead

test

Shopping online is always an excitement for buyers and the joy of an Indian man was doubled when he received iPhone 14 against his original order of an iPhone 13 from Flipkart. 

The the screenshot of this information was shared on Twitter.

The tweet has gone viral, and many users couldn’t believe the man’s luck.

One user reacted and wrote, “iPhone 13 and 14 are so similar that Flipkart mistook 14 as 13 and delivered that instead of the 13 that he had ordered.”

 A second hailed his luck and wrote, “Lucky guy iPhone 14 instead of iPhone 13. 

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.