Flood alert issued for Chenab, Jhelum Rivers in Punjab

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Saturday issued a flood warning for the Chenab and Jhelum rivers and their adjoining tributaries, forecasting possible low to medium-level flooding from July 28 to 31.

PDMA warned of an unusual rise in water levels and urges authorities to take preemptive measures. The alert has been sent to Commissioners of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, as well as Deputy Commissioners of vulnerable districts including Gujrat, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, and Chiniot.

Relief Commissioner Punjab, Nabeel Javed, has directed all relevant departments—WASA, Local Government, Agriculture, Irrigation, Health, Forest, Livestock, and Transport—to stay fully alert. He emphasized that, following Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives, all preparations must be completed in advance.

Emergency control room staff have been instructed to maintain high alert, and Rescue 1122 teams are ready for rapid deployment. Authorities are also preparing for timely evacuation of people and livestock from riverbed areas and setting up flood relief camps stocked with food, clean drinking water, and essential facilities.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia urged the public to follow precautionary guidelines and cooperate during evacuations. “The Punjab government is committed to protecting citizens and their livestock,” he said.

For emergencies, citizens can contact PDMA’s helpline at 1129.