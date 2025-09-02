Flood emergency monitoring cell releases water data at Sindh barrages

KARACHI: The Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell on Tuesday issued the inflow and outflow figures of the Indus River at barrages in Sindh.

The river’s inflow at Guddu Barrage recorded 3,60, 777 cusecs, while the outflow remained 3,45,375 cusecs, Sindh Irrigation Department has stated.

Indus River’s inflow at Sukkur Barrage recorded 2,80,850 cusecs while the outflow measured 2,31,500 cusecs.

In the downstream at Kotri Barrage, the last barrage over Indus, 2,73,844 cusecs inflow recorded, while the water discharge remained 2,44,739 cusecs, irrigation department stated.

The Indus River carrying a large flood flow could enter in Sindh by September 6 to 7, officials said.

Currently, the river has been in low flood at Sindh’s Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages.

Addressing a press conference at the New Sindh Secretariat, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that 1.077 million cusecs flow had reached Qadirabad Barrage four days ago, with major river flows converging at Panjnad before entering the Indus at Kot Mithan.

He noted that the NDMA had forecast 800,000 to 1.1 million cusecs at Guddu Barrage around September 5, warning that “anything above 900,000 cusecs is declared a super flood.”