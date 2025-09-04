Flood flow of 600000 cusecs to reach Guddu on Sept 08

SUKKUR: Sukkur Barrage control room on Thursday stated that the water level at Guddu Barrage is expected to reach to 6,00,000 cusecs.

“An exceptionally high flood is expected in Sutlej River tomorrow,” control room stated today.

Officials have stated that the water level has reduced owing to breaches and spreading of the water stream.

“The flood flow will reach at Punjnad Headworks two days late than the previous estimate, and the water from Punjnad will enter in Guddu Barrage on September 08,” according to the statement.

According to the Sukkur control room the water level likely to soar to 6,00,000 cusecs at Guddu Barrage.

Presently, inflow and outflow of water at Guddu have been 3,37,000 and 3,11,000 cusecs respectively.

The inflow and outflow of Indus River at Sukkur Barrage have been 3,30,000 and 2,75,000 cusecs respectively.

Sutlej River’s current water flow at Ganda Singh Wala has been 3,35,000 cusecs, while the river’s flow at Sulemanki Headworks has been 1,35,000 cusecs and 95,000 cusecs at Head Islam.

The water flow at Punjnad Headworks has been 1,69,000 cusecs.

The water flow in Ravi River has been 82,000 cusecs at Jassar, 1,00,000 cusecs at Shahdara, 1,21,000 cusecs at Balloki Headworks and 1,39,000 cusecs at Sidhnai Headworks.