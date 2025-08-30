Flood flow to pass through Guddu Barrage on Sept 03

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Secretary was briefed on Saturday that the flood flow will pass through the Guddu Barrage on September 03.

Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah today visited provincial flood control room and was briefed over the flood situation by the in-charge control room.

Sindh’s top official was informed that tents, blankets, rescue boats and other required items to tackle the flood situation, have been available at godowns of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh in sufficient quantity.

Floodwater is passing through Punjab’s Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers inflicting huge losses of life and property in the province submerging agriculture lands.

Senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said today that the death toll in flooding in the province has reached to 30. “The flooding in three rivers, has affected 2,038 areas of the province,” minister added.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Irfan Ali has stated that 175,000 cusecs of water is passing through Head Marala, while 145,000 cusecs have been recorded at Trimmu Headworks. A major flood of more than 800,000 cusecs is expected to reach Head Trimmu tomorrow.

Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, cloudbursts and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces. The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.