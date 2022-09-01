Flood relief camps closed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The local administration has decided to close the relief camps in KP’s Nowshera after a decrease in water level in the Kabul River, ARY News reported.

According to details, the flood cell has said that the water level in Kabul river has recorded a further decline at Nowshera, and the flow of water in all the rivers of the country is normal at present.

The current flow of water in Kabul River at Nowshera is 79,600 cusecs, while the district administration has said that the water flow is now normal and has decided to close relief camps in Nowshera. The victims have been directed to go to their homes.

The deputy commissioner Nowshera said that the people of the affected areas should go to their homes so that the cleaning work can be started and the data on the damage can be collected.

Read more: SHC orders establishment of tent city in every taluka of Sindh

On the other hand, Indus River raging in high flood at Sukkur, Guddu and Taunsa barrages with above five lac cusecs of water, as people from katcha area evacuating to safer places.

Flood water pressing protective dykes and embankments in ferocious flooding.

Indus river has been in high flood at Taunsa Barrage with the water inflow and outflow measured 5,80,000 cusecs. The river has also been in high flood at Guddu Barrage with the water inflow and outflow measured 5,31,408 cusecs. At Sukkur Barrage water inflow and outflow has been measured 5,29,817 cusecs.

Comments