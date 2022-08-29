Flood telethon: Imran Khan to personally reach out to major donors

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has decided to personally reach out to overseas and top donors ahead of a telethon tonight to generate funds for the flood victims, ARY NEWS reported.

Imran Khan has mobilized all overseas chapters of the PTI and decided to personally reach overseas donors in United States, Britain, and European countries. He will also reach out to top donors in his personal capacity ahead of the telethon.

“I am with the flood victims in their testing times and will try to collect as much as money needed to fulfill immediate needs of the affectees,” Khan said. The PTI chairman will also hold multiple meetings on telethon today to make it a success.

On Sunday, prior to the telethon, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan gave an important message to the nation sayin that it is a testing time for all Pakistanis after being hit by a major flood that brought more disasters than the 2010 flood.

Khan said that he will raise funds for the flood victims through a telethon at 9:00 pm on Monday. He appealed to Pakistanis including overseas nationals to participate in the telethon as the funds will be distributed among the flood victims across the country.

The funds collected through the telethon will be supervised by the Sania Nishtar-led committee. The Sania Nishtar-led committee will include members from all provinces, he added.

Read More: IMRAN KHAN TO ADDRESS INTERNATIONAL TELETHON AT 9:30PM TOMORROW

Moreover, the PTI chief also chaired an important session to finalise the strategy for fundraising for the flood victims and relief activities across the country.

The meeting was attended by Fawad Chaudhry, Dr Sania Nishtar, Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi, Shibli Faraz, Faisal Javed, Iftikhar Durrani and others. Imran Khan will hold an international telethon for raising funds for the flood victims.

The political party will also start an ad campaign to encourage the nationals to give donations to the flood affectees. The PTI volunteers will also take part in the relief activities following the directives of Imran Khan.

Comments