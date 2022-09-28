Flood totally destroys cotton crop in Sindh: Parliament body told

ISLAMABAD: Floods completely destroyed Cotton crop in Sindh, National Food Security officials said in a parliament hearing, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The standing committee for national food security, chaired by Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah, was briefed that overall 35 percent cotton crop has destroyed in flooding.

“In Punjab cotton being cultivated at 3.67 mln acres of land,” ministry officials said.

“Last year total cotton production was eight million bales, while this year it was down to five million bales,” the session was briefed.

Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema told the hearing that the cotton crop cultivation was 12 pct lesser than the target.

“Apart of cotton, in Sindh date crop has also 100 percent destroyed,” the committee was told in briefing.

“We will ensure provision of seeds to farmers in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA),” minister said.

“We have also called recommendations from provinces for wheat support price,” he stated.

“The Sindh government has fixed Rs 4,000 per maund support price for wheat. We will solve this issue as the minister of finance takes the charge of his office,” Cheema said.

“There are different prices of wheat in country, which is inappropriate,” he said.

“It is hard to sow wheat in Sindh and Balochistan as 100 percent land of wheat in these provinces has been under water,” federal minister said.

