Flood victims are in painful situation, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the people are in a painful situation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

I have visited the whole province and for two days visiting Sukkur and Larkana divisions, Sindh CM talking to media in Larkana said.

“The breach in Torhi Bund in 2010 was not as worst as the situation now,” CM Shah said.

“We are procuring ration and providing to people,” he said. “Those getting tents are demanding for more tents,” Murad Ali Shah said.

The Chief Minister also visited tent settlement at Meero Khan and met flood affected people, a spokesperson of the CM said.

“Some people told the CM that they belong to People’s Party. My party is my honour, currently all people are important for us,” the CM replied. “We will provide relief to everyone even if he is my opponent,” chief minister said. “It is the time of mutual help and not of politics,” he added.

He visited in various tents of flood victims, heard their problems and directed for their solution.

Provincial minister Nasir Shah and Nawab Shabbir Chandio were also accompanied with the CM.

Talking to media in Meero Khan Tent City, chief minister said that he had seen some people sitting beneath a cot, “I have directed the DC to provide tent to them”. “People have said that they had last time received ration on September 16,” he said. “Ration will be distributed among them today,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah also visited a flood relief camp at Areja Bypass. He inspected stock of medicines at Dokri Taluka Hospital and visited various wards of the hospital.

