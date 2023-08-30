Flood victims ‘torture’ cops, municipal staffers after CM’s visit

Flood victims have vented anger at the Punjab police officials and municipal staffers after Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi’s visit in Dipalpur city, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

After Punjab Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi’s visit, the flood victims got angered after the local police and municipal staffers took back the tents from the flood relief camp in Attari.

The outraged victims allegedly tortured the cops and municipal staff and snatched the relief tents. The incident took place in Dipalpur city of Punjab’s Okara district.

Later, Dipalpur police conducted raids and recovered the relief tents besides searching the suspected men who attacked the cops and local admin officers.

Prior to the attack, dozens of women from flood-affected families surrounded the vehicle of the DC Dipalpur who went to conduct an inquiry. The DC Dipalpur summoned the police contingents due to security reasons.

The flood victims told the media that they lost everything after the devastating floods but the government is not providing assistance. They said that CM Punjab visited the camp but he did not provide any relief goods.

The DC Dipalpur assured the flood-affected families of maximum assistance.