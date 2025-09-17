Flooding drops at Guddu, it is on peak at Sukkur Barrage: Sindh CM

KARACHI: “With the Grace of God, water level is going down at Guddu Barrage, currently it has been at its peak at Sukkur Barrage,” Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday.

Sindh’s CM has said that the floodwater moving downstream to Kotri “We have already said that our foremost priority is to save lives”.

He said the personnel were deployed in all districts as the floodwater moved into the katcha area. “Evacuation has still been underway in flood affected areas,” chief minister said.

“We had planned a month before the flood and all working over the targets set under the plan,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Lauding Bilawal Bhutto’s vision for calling imposition of agriculture emergency, chief minister said that the prime minister promptly imposed agriculture emergency.

“It is our demand to review the agriculture tax, could not harm to farmers,” CM Shah said. “We will announce a package for farmers next week,” chief minister said.

He said the FBR’s collections will be affected, but we will achieve our targets.

Murad Ali Shah warned of a crisis if the agriculture emergency not fully implemented. “Wheat shortage is likely in December, January,” he said.

“The wheat production has dropped by 20 percent in this season,” he said.