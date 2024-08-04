Flooding in Rod-e-Kohi torrents drowns several Rojhan villages

RAJANPUR: Dozens of villages land link disrupted after rainfall at Koh-e-Sulaiman caused flooding in Rod-e-Kohi torrents, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Floodwater has submerged several settlements in Rojhan and water has entered in over 100 houses in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur has said that over 200 people have been shifted to safer places.

Several areas have also drowned in Kot Mithan, according to reports.

Heavy rainfall at Koh-e-Sulaiman unleashed torrential flooding and wreaked havoc in Rajanpur district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Rod-e-Kohi flood torrent also swept away a man Rashid yesterday.

The floodwater entered in several areas of Rojhan and submerged houses and standing crops. Several houses were collapsed under the raging flood water.

It is to be mentioned here that the Rod Kohi system is a form of irrigation, which utilizes water from flash floods originating in the mountains to irrigate the foothill plains.